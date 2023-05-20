StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWH. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Camping World Stock Down 1.6 %

Camping World stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

