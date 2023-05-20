StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Cass Information Systems Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 58,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,661. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $534.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33.
Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cass Information Systems will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,623,000 after buying an additional 45,235,789 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 200,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,611,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
