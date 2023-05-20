StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CGEN. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Compugen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN remained flat at $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 231,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,498. Compugen has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 89,937 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 95,116 shares in the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

