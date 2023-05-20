StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $235.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

