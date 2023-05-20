StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $235.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Analyst Recommendations for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

