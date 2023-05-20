StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of CRBP stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.43. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.51). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

