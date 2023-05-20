StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

CRVS opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

