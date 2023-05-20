StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.96. 526,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,536. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average of $107.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

