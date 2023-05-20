StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dana stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Towle & Co boosted its stake in Dana by 24.1% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 319,830 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Dana by 132.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 204,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dana by 18.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

