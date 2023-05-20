StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.50. 903,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo acquired 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,069. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Teo acquired 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,069. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,642. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in East West Bancorp by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 295,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

