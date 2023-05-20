StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $114.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

