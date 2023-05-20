StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $780.28.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $723.58. 351,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,550. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $762.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $708.85 and a 200-day moving average of $692.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equinix will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,738.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.