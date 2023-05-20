StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EQNR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.75.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.62 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,122 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after buying an additional 1,214,100 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

