StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EQNR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.75.
Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.62 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
