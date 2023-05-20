StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EXR opened at $148.10 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.79% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 125.6% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 311.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

