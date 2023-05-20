StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.56.
FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %
FDS opened at $396.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
