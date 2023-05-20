StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.56.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

FDS opened at $396.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

