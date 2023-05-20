StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

FB Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

FB Financial stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $199,057.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,768,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,931,867.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,527,000 after buying an additional 399,978 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after buying an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FB Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after buying an additional 111,871 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

