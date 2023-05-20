StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

FRGI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 39,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $97.62 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,546,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,654,000 after buying an additional 198,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

