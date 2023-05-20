StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

FMBH traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. 53,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,357. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $261,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 77,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

