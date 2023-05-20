StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
FOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.
Forestar Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 204,845 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
