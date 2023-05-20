StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FSP opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $165.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.84. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

