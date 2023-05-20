StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of FSP opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $165.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.84. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.58.
About Franklin Street Properties
