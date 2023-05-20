StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.44 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,646,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,841,000 after acquiring an additional 118,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 582,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Articles

