StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gannett from $2.60 to $1.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Stock Down 6.6 %

Gannett stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Gannett has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gannett

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $668.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gannett by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 403,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 248,990 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Gannett by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.