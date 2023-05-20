StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.60 million, a PE ratio of -103.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.15.

Insider Activity

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.31 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gladstone Commercial news, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile



Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

See Also

