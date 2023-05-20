StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 149,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

