StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 149,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $27.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.