StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance
NYSE:GHL opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.
About Greenhill & Co., Inc.
Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
