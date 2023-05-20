StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:GHL opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

