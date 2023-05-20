StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
PAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance
Shares of PAC stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.46. 50,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,960. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
