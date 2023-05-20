StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.55. 8,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.40. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 19.75%.

Insider Activity at Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Chairman David T. Turner acquired 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,419.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman David T. Turner bought 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,548.24. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,419.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan L. States bought 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,229.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,229.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,084 shares of company stock worth $204,331. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 45,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

