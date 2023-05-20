StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAYN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.
Haynes International Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of HAYN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.90. 37,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,249. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
