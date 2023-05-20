StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAYN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Haynes International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HAYN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.90. 37,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,249. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,072 shares of company stock worth $1,770,253 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

