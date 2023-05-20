StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

HTLF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,121. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.04. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $137,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,574.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,570. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $137,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,574.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,293 shares of company stock worth $417,215. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 433.3% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

