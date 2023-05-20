StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Humana Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $513.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $418.70 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

