StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

IDXX stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $488.10. The company had a trading volume of 434,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

