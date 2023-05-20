StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMNGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $204.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,135. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

