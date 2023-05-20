StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $204.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,135. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

