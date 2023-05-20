StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRS opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $454.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

