StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Kaman Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KAMN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 68,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kaman has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $38.51.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Kaman will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kaman

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

