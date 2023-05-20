StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

KIM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,051,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,552. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.89.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

