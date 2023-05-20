StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KOS. Peel Hunt started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,297. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 51.10% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 268.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,197,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,662 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,560,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,420,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,645,000 after purchasing an additional 362,646 shares during the period. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.