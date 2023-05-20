StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KTOS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 760,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $598,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $223,372. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

