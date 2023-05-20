StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of KRO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 153,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,065. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

