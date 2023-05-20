StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Lennar Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LEN stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.59. 1,819,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,256. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

