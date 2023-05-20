StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.
Lennar Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of LEN stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.59. 1,819,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,256. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
