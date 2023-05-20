StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LILAK. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILAK stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. 1,265,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,959. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 892.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

