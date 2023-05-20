StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.8 %

LQDT opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $477.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $66,726.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $628,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 8,500 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $132,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $66,726.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $479,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 203,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,066 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.