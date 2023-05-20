StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.8 %
LQDT opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $477.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth $479,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 203,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,066 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
