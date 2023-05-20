StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Shares of LITE opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $96.46.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

