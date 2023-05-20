StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 1.6 %

Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 232,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,706. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $154.79 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $70.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $153,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 29.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,056,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,420,000 after acquiring an additional 472,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 225,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth about $7,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 179,833 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

