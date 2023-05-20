StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 193,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,809. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $65.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,401 shares of company stock valued at $286,145. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

