StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MESO. Chardan Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

MESO stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 1,068.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mesoblast by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

