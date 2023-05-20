StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Methanex Price Performance

Methanex stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $54.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Methanex by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Methanex by 9.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Methanex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

