StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
MFA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.
Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,500. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.95. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.
MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
