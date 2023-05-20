StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MFA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,500. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.95. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

About MFA Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in MFA Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 835,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MFA Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,157,000 after acquiring an additional 565,972 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1,376.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,024,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.