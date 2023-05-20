StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

MTG opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,022,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,969,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,973 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

