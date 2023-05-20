StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.28.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $318.34. 27,546,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,060,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $319.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.86 and a 200-day moving average of $261.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,227 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

