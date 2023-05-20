StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.97.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,867,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $41.95 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,963 shares of company stock worth $14,530,549 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 44.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 494,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,726,000 after buying an additional 247,948 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Articles

