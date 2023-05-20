StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.55.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 541,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,954. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.96 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 206.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

